FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 2-Goldman names smallest partner class since going public
Sections
Featured
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
Las Vegas massacre
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
Cyber Risk
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
November 14, 2012 / 5:51 PM / in 5 years

UPDATE 2-Goldman names smallest partner class since going public

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(Adds information on new partners, geographic breakdown,
percentage of staff and Blankfein comment)
    By Lauren Tara LaCapra
    Nov 14 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc named 70
new partners on Wednesday, the smallest number since the
investment bank went public in 1999.
    Goldman's partner naming, a relic from its past as a private
investment bank, occurs every two years and is a closely watched
event on Wall Street. The prior partner class announced in 2010
consisted of 110 people.
    The list of new partners includes Russell Horwitz, who is
the company's secretary and Chief Executive Lloyd Blankfein's
chief of staff, and David Schwimmer, a natural resources banker
who is also a former chief of staff to Blankfein. Schwimmer
advised on the 2005 merger of the New York Stock Exchange and
Archipelago, and later ran Goldman's business in Russia.
    Also on the list are Kent Clark, an executive in the hedge
fund products group of Goldman's asset management division, and
Huw Pill, Goldman's chief European economist.
    Goldman has been cutting staff since last year in an effort
to save $1.9 billion in annual expenses in a weak revenue
environment. 
    Goldman had 407 partners as of Nov. 2, down from 440 in
February, according to regulatory filings. Some of those
partners have announced plans to retire, but won't leave until
year end.
    Goldman projects that, including its new partners, the group
will represent about 1.7 percent of staff, consistent with prior
years. The investment bank's payroll stood at 32,600 employees
at Sept. 30. It employed 35,700 at the end of 2010.
    The geographic breakdown of new partners is 41, or 59
percent of the total, in the Americas; 20, or 29 percent, from
Europe, Middle East and Africa; and nine, or 13 percent, in
Asia-Pacific, a bank spokesman said.
    Below is the full list of new partners:

Vivek Bantwal
Pat Fels
John Mallory
Michael Ronen
Heather Bellini
Pete Finn
Joseph S. Mauro
Jami Rubin
Brian Bolster
David Fishman
Charles M. McGarraugh
Yann Samuelides
Jill Borst
Sheara Fredman
Xavier C. Menguy
Joshua S. Schiffrin
Michael Brandmeyer
Jacques Gabillon
Amol Naik
David Schwimmer
Jason H. Brauth
Francesco Garzarelli
Jo Natauri
Gaurav Seth
Stuart Cash
Nick Giovanni
Una Neary
Michael Siegel
Alex Chi
Brad Gross
Gregory G. Olafson
Michael Smith 
Kent Clark
Anthony Gutman
Lisa Opoku
Josh Struzziery III
Richard Cormack
Leland Hensch
Gerald Ouderkirk III
Damian Sutcliffe
Jack Daly
Russell W. Horwitz
Francesco Pascuzzi
Michael Swell
Anne Marie B. Darling
Roy Joseph
Anthony W. Pasquariello
Ryan Thall
David Dase
John Kim 
Huw Pill
Bobby Vedral
Olaf Diaz-Pintado
Marie Louise Kirk
Dmitri Potishko
Simon Watson
Robert Drake-Brockman
Hugh Lawson
Sean Rice
Toby C. Watson
Alessandro Dusi
Scott Lebovitz
Francois J. Rigou
Yoshihiko Yano
Edward A. Emerson
Ericka Leslie
Scott M. Rofey
Antonio F. Esteves
Luca M. Lombardi
Jeroen Rombouts    
    

 (Reporting By Lauren Tara LaCapra; Editing by Mauren Bavdek,
Andre Grenon and Carol Bishopric)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.