Goldman Sachs names 78 new partners -memo
November 12, 2014 / 5:30 PM / 3 years ago

Goldman Sachs names 78 new partners -memo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc named 78 employees to its partnership on Wednesday, according to an internal memo viewed by Reuters.

The new group joins the partnership class in 2015, bringing the total number of partners up to 467, or 1.6 percent of full-time employees, a source familiar with the matter said.

Being a partner is an important status symbol at Goldman and comes with more responsibility and higher pay. The Wall Street bank names a new group of partners every two years and had 70 new partners in 2012.

The new class includes 23 employees from investment banking, 25 from securities, 11 from investment management, four from merchant banking, three from research and 12 from what is known as “the Federation,” which includes back- and middle-office roles like finance, compliance and risk-management. (Reporting by Lauren Tara LaCapra; Editing by David Gregorio)

