Goldman to pay $12 mln to settle "pay-to-play" probe
September 27, 2012 / 2:51 PM / in 5 years

Goldman to pay $12 mln to settle "pay-to-play" probe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc agreed to pay about $12 million to settle charges that it violated “pay-to-play” rules in a case involving undisclosed campaign contributions to Timothy Cahill, the former Massachusetts state treasurer who was a candidate for governor, U.S. securities regulators said on Thursday.

The Securities and Exchange Commission also charged Neil Morrison, a former investment banker at Goldman, in the case.

Goldman settled without admitting or denying the charges. The SEC’s case against Morrison continues.

