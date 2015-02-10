FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Goldman Sachs CEO sees uptick in trading activity
February 10, 2015 / 1:51 PM / 3 years ago

Goldman Sachs CEO sees uptick in trading activity

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc is seeing an uptick in trading activity as global political and economic events have led clients to shift their portfolios, Chief Executive Officer Lloyd Blankfein said on Tuesday.

Speaking at a financial services conference in Miami, Blankfein also said Goldman does not expect any new regulations that would force changes to its business model.

“We are unabashedly an investment bank,” said Blankfein, noting that not all large, regulated banks must have commercial or retail banking activities. (Reporting by Lauren Tara LaCapra; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
