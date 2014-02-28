FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Goldman Sachs faces new regulatory probes-filing
Sections
Featured
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
BUSINESS
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 28, 2014 / 4:50 PM / 4 years ago

Goldman Sachs faces new regulatory probes-filing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc on Friday disclosed more regulatory probes into its fixed-income trading and financial advisory businesses on Friday.

In an annual filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, the Wall Street bank said regulators are looking into its “allocations of and trading in fixed-income securities” as well as its financial advisory services.

In the prior quarter, its long list of regulatory investigations, reviews and litigation into matters ranging from the municipal-bond market to insider trading did not include those terms.

Goldman also lowered its estimate of legal losses it may face beyond what it has set aside to $3.6 billion from a previous estimate of $4 billion.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.