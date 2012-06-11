FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Goldman cuts 3-month price targets for base metals
June 11, 2012 / 8:01 AM / 5 years ago

Goldman cuts 3-month price targets for base metals

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 11 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs on Monday lowered its 3-month price targets for base metals on weaker than expected consumption and a stronger U.S. dollar against the euro.

There was a near complete lack of conviction in the very short-term outlook for metals prices, with market participants generally paralysed by the banking and sovereign crisis in Europe, Goldman said.

Goldman cut its 3-month price targets on copper to $8,000/mt, aluminium to $2,200/mt, nickel to $17,000/mt and zinc to $1,950/mt. (Reporting by N R Sethuraman in Bangalore; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

