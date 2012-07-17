FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Goldman earnings fall 12 percent
July 17, 2012 / 11:46 AM / 5 years ago

CORRECTED-Goldman earnings fall 12 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects earnings decline to 12 percent from 4 percent in headline and 1st paragraph)

July 17 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc earnings fell 12 percent in the second quarter compared with a year ago due to a sharp decline in the value of its investments and a slowdown in dealmaking activity.

The biggest U.S. investment bank said on Tuesday it earned $927 million, or $1.78 per share, compared with $1.1 billion, or $1.85 per share, a year earlier. (Reporting By Lauren Tara LaCapra; editing by John Wallace)

