FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Goldman profit hit by weaker bond trading, investment banking
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financial Services and Real Estate
January 16, 2015 / 12:50 PM / 3 years ago

Goldman profit hit by weaker bond trading, investment banking

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 16 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc reported a 7 percent drop in quarterly profit as investment banking revenue slid and an unexpected bout of market volatility in December hit revenue in its business that trades bonds, currencies and commodities.

Goldman’s net income fell to $2.17 billion, or $4.38 per share, in the fourth quarter from $2.33 billion, or 4.60 per share, a year earlier.

Analysts had expected earnings of $4.32 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. It was not immediately clear if the figures reported on Friday were comparable.

Revenue in the bank’s division that trades bonds, currencies and commodities - a traditional strength for Goldman - fell 29 percent to $1.22 billion. Investment banking revenue fell 16 percent to $1.44 billion. (Reporting by Anil D‘Silva in Bangalore; Editing by Ted Kerr)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.