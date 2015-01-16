Goldman profit hit by weaker bond trading, investment banking

Jan 16 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc reported a 7 percent drop in quarterly profit as investment banking revenue slid and an unexpected bout of market volatility in December hit revenue in its business that trades bonds, currencies and commodities.

Goldman’s net income fell to $2.17 billion, or $4.38 per share, in the fourth quarter from $2.33 billion, or 4.60 per share, a year earlier.

Analysts had expected earnings of $4.32 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. It was not immediately clear if the figures reported on Friday were comparable.

Revenue in the bank’s division that trades bonds, currencies and commodities - a traditional strength for Goldman - fell 29 percent to $1.22 billion. Investment banking revenue fell 16 percent to $1.44 billion. (Reporting by Anil D‘Silva in Bangalore; Editing by Ted Kerr)