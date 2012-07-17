FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Goldman, on sidelines of Libor, coy on litigation
July 17, 2012

Goldman, on sidelines of Libor, coy on litigation

NEW YORK, July 17 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group is not a member of the pack of banks that set the now-controversial Libor rate, but as a major participant in the swaps and money markets, it may have been hurt by the alleged price-fixing.

Asked on Tuesday during a call with analysts to what extent Goldman may have been affected and whether it might consider litigation, Chief Financial Officer David Viniar hedged his answer.

“We are not a provider of Libor,” he said. “Let’s leave it at that.”

Pressed by Brad Hintz, an analyst at Sanford Bernstein, as to whether Goldman might file claims against some of the 17 rival banks that set the London Interbank Offered Rate, Viniar said nothing will happen soon.

“We’re going to watch this for a while,” he said.

Regulators and legislators around the world are investigating charges that bank traders submitted false estimates of the rates at which they borrow from each other to benefit their positions or enhance the image of their banks’ financial strength. Barclays two weeks ago agreed to pay about $451.6 million (290 million pounds) to U.S. and British authorities to resolve the allegations.

Viniar made his comments after Goldman reported a 12 percent decline in second-quarter net income.

