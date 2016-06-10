FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NY regulator requests details from Goldman about Malaysian fund-source
June 10, 2016 / 4:25 PM / a year ago

NY regulator requests details from Goldman about Malaysian fund-source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 10 (Reuters) - New York state’s financial regulator wants details from Goldman Sachs Group Inc about investigations involving billions of dollars it raised through a bond issue for a troubled Malaysian fund, a person familiar with the matter said on Friday.

The New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS), in a letter sent late Thursday, asked Goldman for a report on its in-house investigation into the matter, as well as others by U.S. and foreign regulators, said the person, who was not authorized to publicly discuss the matter.

The query, related to Malaysian state investor 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB), concerns whether Goldman complied with U.S. anti-money laundering law, the person said. (Reporting by Suzanne Barlyn; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

