FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
Ex-Goldman programmer's code theft conviction reinstated by NY court
#Trump
#WarInAfghanistan
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
The toll of Tasers
Reuters Investigates
The toll of Tasers
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong, streets flooded, flights canceled
World
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong, streets flooded, flights canceled
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
U.S.
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
January 24, 2017 / 6:46 PM / 7 months ago

Ex-Goldman programmer's code theft conviction reinstated by NY court

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW YORK, Jan 24 (Reuters) - A New York state appeals court on Tuesday reinstated the criminal conviction of former Goldman Sachs Group Inc programmer Sergey Aleynikov for stealing computer code from the bank as he prepared to jump to a high-speed trading start-up.

The Appellate Division in Manhattan said the evidence at Aleynikov's second trial "was legally sufficient to establish defendant's guilt of unlawful use of secret scientific material."

A jury had convicted Aleynikov in May 2015, but that verdict was overturned two months later, prompting an appeal by Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance.

In a statement, Vance said the appeals court correctly recognized that "the theft of intellectual property is indeed a crime prohibited by law in New York State, regardless of the physical means used to spirit the data away from its source."

Kevin Marino, a lawyer for Aleynikov, was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel, Karen Freifeld and Brendan Pierson in New York; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.