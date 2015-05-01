FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NY jury finds ex-Goldman programmer Aleynikov guilty of code theft
May 1, 2015

NY jury finds ex-Goldman programmer Aleynikov guilty of code theft

Tom Brown

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, May 1 (Reuters) - A jury on Friday convicted a former Goldman Sachs Group Inc programmer of stealing the investment bank’s high-frequency trading code.

The jury said it had reached a split decision, finding Sergey Aleynikov guilty on only one count of stealing “secret scientific material” from Goldman. They were unable to reach a verdict on another similar count.

Prosecutors had charged Aleynikov, a dual citizen of Russia and the United States, with stealing the computer code as he prepared to leave Goldman for a high-frequency trading startup in Chicago.

Additional reporting by Brendan Pierson; Editing by Ted Botha

