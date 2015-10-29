FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-Goldman Sachs eases shareholder efforts to nominate directors
October 29, 2015

REFILE-Goldman Sachs eases shareholder efforts to nominate directors

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds dropped word ‘allows’ in paragraph 2)

Oct 28 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc said on Wednesday its board amended its bylaws to make it easier for small groups of shareholders to nominate candidates for the board.

Under the amendment, which went into effect on Friday, allows groups of up to 15 shareholders who hold at least 3 percent of company's shares to nominate two directors or 20 percent of the board, whichever is greater, the company said in a statement. (bit.ly/1XzRSTR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co said on Monday its board would consider a bylaw amendment to make it easier for small groups of investors to nominate candidates for board seats.

Citigroup Inc and Bank of America Corp have made similar changes in their bylaws.

Reporting by Rama Venkat Raman in Bengaluru

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
