a year ago
Goldman Sachs says Brexit could adversely affect operations
August 4, 2016 / 10:35 AM / a year ago

Goldman Sachs says Brexit could adversely affect operations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc said on Thursday that Britain's vote to leave the European Union may adversely affect some of its operations in the EU and could require the bank to restructure some of its businesses.

Goldman said in a U.S. regulatory filing that Brexit would also likely change arrangements by which firms in the United Kingdom are able to provide services in the EU, which may adversely affect the way the bank conducts certain operations. (bit.ly/2aCkUzz) (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)

