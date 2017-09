BEIJING, June 10 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc Chairman and Chief Executive Lloyd Blankfein said on Wednesday that he is optimistic about the economic recovery in the United States.

Blankfein was speaking at the elite Tsinghua University School of Economics and Management in Beijing. (Reporting By Shu Zhang and Koh Gui Qing; Writing by Kazunori Takada; Editing by John Ruwitch)