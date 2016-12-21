WASHINGTON Dec 21 Goldman Sachs has been
ordered to pay a $120 million civil penalty to settle charges
that it often tried to manipulate a global dollar benchmark for
interest rate products over a five-year period, the Commodity
Futures Trading Commission said on Wednesday.
The CFTC said in a statement that Goldman Sachs Group Inc
attempted on "many occasions" from January 2007 to March
2012 to manipulate the U.S. Dollar International Swaps and
Derivatives Association Fix benchmark.
The firm also was ordered to take steps to prevent similar
future misconduct, which involved multiple trading desks and
product lines, the CFTC said.
