Goldman unit hires ex-United Tech CEO Chenevert as adviser
September 8, 2015 / 7:52 PM / 2 years ago

Goldman unit hires ex-United Tech CEO Chenevert as adviser

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 8 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc said on Tuesday its merchant banking division hired the former head of U.S. conglomerate United Technologies Corp, Louis Chenevert, as an exclusive adviser.

Chenevert, 58, retired abruptly last November as chief executive of the aerospace and building systems industrial company. Chenevert spent 22 years at United Technology after working at General Motors and ascended to the CEO role in 2008.

A signature event of Chenevert’s tenure was the $16 billion acquisition of aircraft components maker Goodrich Corp, announced in 2011.

“We have a long history of investments in the aerospace and industrials sectors,” Richard Friedman, head of Goldman’s merchant banking division, said in a statement. “We are pleased to have Louis bring his deep knowledge, unique experience and track record of creating shareholder value to enhance our investing efforts.” (Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf in New York; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)

