UPDATE 1-Goldman paid CEO Blankfein $24 mln in 2014
April 10, 2015 / 2:50 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Goldman paid CEO Blankfein $24 mln in 2014

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds details)

April 10 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc awarded Chief Executive Lloyd Blankfein $24 million in compensation for 2014, a 4.3 percent increase from a year earlier.

Blankfein's base pay was unchanged at $2 million but his cash bonus increased to $7.33 million from $6.3 million in 2013, according to a regulatory filing. (1.usa.gov/1yc67p3)

He was awarded restricted stock units and performance-based restricted stock units worth $7.33 million each. In 2013, his restricted stock units were worth $14.7 million.

Goldman, which will report its first-quarter results next week, introduced performance-based restricted stock units for its top executives in 2014.

Chief Financial Officer Harvey Schwartz’s annual compensation rose about 4.8 percent to $22 million in 2014.

Blankfein redeemed $23.6 million from firm-managed funds and other investments in 2014, a 29 percent decrease from 2013.

Citigroup Inc cut CEO Michael Corbat’s pay by about 10 percent in 2014, while Bank of America Corp CEO Brian Moynihan’s pay fell by 7 percent.

However, JPMorgan Chase & Co chief Jamie Dimon’s pay remained unchanged from a year earlier. (Reporting by Avik Das and Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
