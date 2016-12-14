FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Goldman Sachs expected to name Solomon, Schwartz as Cohn successors- WSJ
Sections
Featured
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Business
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Business
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Apple urged to drop apps that play up Philippine drugs war
World
Apple urged to drop apps that play up Philippine drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
December 14, 2016 / 3:18 AM / 10 months ago

Goldman Sachs expected to name Solomon, Schwartz as Cohn successors- WSJ

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 13 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc is expected to elevate David Solomon and Harvey Schwartz to be top lieutenants to Chief Executive Lloyd Blankfein, according to a Wall Street Journal report on Tuesday citing people familiar with the matter.

The hire, expected to be announced as early as Wednesday, comes after U.S. President-elect Donald Trump said he would appoint Goldman Sachs President and Chief Operating Officer Gary Cohn to head the White House National Economic Council, a group that coordinates economic policy across agencies.

The Wall Street investment bank is also likely to name technology chief R. Martin Chavez as CFO, Schwartz's current job, the Journal said. Solomon co-heads Goldmans investment-banking division. on.wsj.com/2gJhyQs

Goldman Sachs spokesman Michael DuVally declined to comment on the expected appointments.

Reporting by Aurindom Mukherjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.