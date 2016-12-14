Dec 13 Goldman Sachs Group Inc is expected to elevate David Solomon and Harvey Schwartz to be top lieutenants to Chief Executive Lloyd Blankfein, according to a Wall Street Journal report on Tuesday citing people familiar with the matter.

The hire, expected to be announced as early as Wednesday, comes after U.S. President-elect Donald Trump said he would appoint Goldman Sachs President and Chief Operating Officer Gary Cohn to head the White House National Economic Council, a group that coordinates economic policy across agencies.

The Wall Street investment bank is also likely to name technology chief R. Martin Chavez as CFO, Schwartz's current job, the Journal said. Solomon co-heads Goldmans investment-banking division. on.wsj.com/2gJhyQs

Goldman Sachs spokesman Michael DuVally declined to comment on the expected appointments.

(Reporting by Aurindom Mukherjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)