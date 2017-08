Aug 1 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc has plans to open an online deposits business in Europe, the bank's treasurer Robin Vince said on Tuesday.

Vince, who was speaking on Goldman's fixed earnings call, said Goldman has added $5 billion of online deposits since the acquisition of General Electric Co's online deposits business in 2016. (Reporting by Olivia Oran in New York; Editing by Alden Bentley)