REFILE-Zach Pandl to return to Goldman as senior economist - source
#Funds News
June 2, 2015 / 4:25 PM / 2 years ago

REFILE-Zach Pandl to return to Goldman as senior economist - source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds dropped word in lead)

NEW YORK, June 2 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs has hired Zach Pandl as senior economist, marking a return to the Wall Street investment bank after spending less than three years at Columbia Threadneedle, a source familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

He will be based in New York and report to chief economist Jan Hatzius, said the source, who declined to be identified because he was not authorized to speak about the matter.

Pandl was a senior economist at New York-based Goldman from March 2011 to August 2012.

Prior to that, he was an economist at Nomura Securities International and Lehman Brothers.

At Columbia Threadneedle in Minneapolis, he had been a portfolio manager and head of sovereign fixed income research.

A Goldman spokeswoman declined to comment. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

