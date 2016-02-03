FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 3, 2016 / 4:50 PM / 2 years ago

Esposito named chief strategy officer of Goldman securities unit -memo

Olivia Oran

2 Min Read

Feb 3 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc has named Jim Esposito as the new chief strategy officer for its securities division.

Esposito, the 48 year-old co-head of the company’s global financing group, will help determine the best way to address clients’ capital needs given market structure changes and the challenging regulatory environment, according to an internal memo reviewed by Reuters on Wednesday.

A Goldman Sachs spokesman confirmed the contents of the memo.

Esposito joined Goldman as a salesman within its fixed income business in 1995 and became partner in 2006. He has also served as head of its Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) financing group and as chief operating officer of investment banking.

Marc Nachmann will become sole head of the global financing group, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Denis Coleman will become head of Goldman’s financing group in EMEA, the firm said in a separate memo. He had served as the head of EMEA Credit Finance.

Michael Marsh will become head of EMEA leveraged finance, according to a separate memo. Marsh has served as head of EMEA high yield and leveraged loan capital markets. (Reporting by Olivia Oran in New York; Editing by Paul Simao)

