FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Goldman breaking into competitive ETF market with launch of first fund
Sections
Featured
Scenes of destruction
IRMA
Scenes of destruction
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
September 21, 2015 / 12:31 PM / 2 years ago

Goldman breaking into competitive ETF market with launch of first fund

Olivia Oran

2 Min Read

NEW YORK, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc said on Monday it was launching its first ever exchange traded fund, as the bank tries to break into the lucrative and highly competitive $3 trillion market for ETFs.

The fund, focused on large U.S. companies, follows a so-called “ActiveBeta” strategy which tries to outperform a traditional market-cap weighted index by looking at factors like volatility and momentum.

Goldman is attempting to enter a market in which BlackRock Inc, State Street and Vanguard together account for about 70 percent of total assets in the global ETF industry. ETFs, which allow investors to gain exposure to a particular group of companies or indexes without owning the underlying stocks or bonds, have gained popularity in recent years because of their low costs and transparency.

The bank is introducing new products as it seeks to grow revenue in its investment management division. Investment management is becoming more important to Goldman and other Wall Street banks amid regulatory pressures that have crimped growth in traditional profit drivers like trading.

Goldman last year announced that senior trading executive Michael Crinieri would head its ETF strategy globally.

Goldman will launch other ActiveBeta funds in the coming months, which will focus on small cap companies, international and emerging markets, Europe and Japan. It will also launch several hedge-fund themed funds called “liquid alternatives.” (Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.