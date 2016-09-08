MOVES-Goldman replaces co-head of equities trading -memo

Sept 8 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc's co-head of global equities trading and execution services, Peter Selman, is retiring and will be replaced by partner Philip Berlinski, the bank said in a memo on Thursday.

Brian Levine will remain as co-head of global equities trading, according to the memo, a copy of which was reviewed by Reuters.

A Goldman spokeswoman confirmed the contents of the memo.

Berlinski had run Goldman's equities trading business in Europe, the Middle East and Africa since 2014. He had previously co-headed the bank's global equity derivatives business.

He joined Goldman in 1998 as an analyst in equity derivatives research in London, where he will continue to be based. He was named managing director in 2007 and partner in 2008. (Reporting by Olivia Oran; Editing by Richard Chang)