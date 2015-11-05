FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ex-Goldman employee pleads guilty over N.Y. Fed leaks
November 5, 2015 / 7:46 PM / 2 years ago

Ex-Goldman employee pleads guilty over N.Y. Fed leaks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Nov 5 (Reuters) - A former Goldman Sachs Group Inc employee pleaded guilty on Thursday to illegally obtaining confidential information from a former colleague at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.

Rohit Bansal, a former associate at Goldman Sachs, pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of theft of government property, days after Goldman Sachs reached a related $50 million settlement with the New York Department of Financial Services. (Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Bernard Orr)

