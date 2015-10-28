FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Goldman to pay $50 mln for not supervising banker in NY Fed case -NYDFS
Sections
Featured
Amazon opens bidding to cities for second headquarters
Business
Amazon opens bidding to cities for second headquarters
DeVos to overhaul how colleges investigate sexual assault
Politics
DeVos to overhaul how colleges investigate sexual assault
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
World
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
October 28, 2015 / 5:40 PM / 2 years ago

Goldman to pay $50 mln for not supervising banker in NY Fed case -NYDFS

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 28 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc will pay a $50 million fine for failing to supervise a banker who stole confidential government information for use in advising a client, the New York Department of Financial Services (NYDFS) said on Wednesday.

Goldman, as part of the settlement, also took the rare step of admitting to its supervision failure involving the now former banker, Rohit Bansal. Goldman has also admitted that an employee stole confidential documents from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York because of Goldman’s failure, NYDFS said.

The NYDFS settlement also requires Goldman to abstain, for three years, from accepting any new consulting work that requires the disclosure of certain types of confidential information. (Reporting by Suzanne Barlyn; Editing by Chris Reese)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.