Goldman to pay $50 mln for not supervising banker in NY Fed case -NYDFS

Oct 28 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc will pay a $50 million fine for failing to supervise a banker who stole confidential government information for use in advising a client, the New York Department of Financial Services (NYDFS) said on Wednesday.

Goldman, as part of the settlement, also took the rare step of admitting to its supervision failure involving the now former banker, Rohit Bansal. Goldman has also admitted that an employee stole confidential documents from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York because of Goldman’s failure, NYDFS said.

The NYDFS settlement also requires Goldman to abstain, for three years, from accepting any new consulting work that requires the disclosure of certain types of confidential information. (Reporting by Suzanne Barlyn; Editing by Chris Reese)