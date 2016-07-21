Goldman Sachs raising $5 bln-$8 bln private equity fund -WSJ

July 21 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc will start marketing a new corporate-buyout fund of $5 billion to $8 billion, its first such fund since the 2008 financial crisis, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday.

Citing people familiar with the matter, the Journal said Goldman hoped to raise about $500 million from its employees and was aiming for an initial close by the end of the year. (on.wsj.com/2agyHgg)

The new buyout fund is smaller than prior ones, less than half the $20 billion Goldman raised in 2007 for GS Capital Partners VI, the Journal said. The company will contribute just a tiny slice of its own capital this time to comply with post-crisis rules meant to make banks safer, the Journal added, citing unidentified sources.

The West Street Capital Partners fund is named after Goldman's New York City address to comply with a post-crisis rule that does not allow private-equity funds to bear the parent bank's name, WSJ said.

Goldman was not immediately available for comment outside regular business hours. (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Richard Chang)