Former Goldman Sachs Germany head Dibelius leaves bank
June 9, 2015

Former Goldman Sachs Germany head Dibelius leaves bank

FRANKFURT, June 9 (Reuters) - Alexander Dibelius, one of Germany’s most prominent investment bankers, will leave Goldman Sachs at the end of July, the bank said on Tuesday.

Dibelius, 55, came to Goldman in 1993 and became head of its German unit in 2002 after a successful career as a surgeon. As a banker he engineered some of the country’s biggest merger and acquisition deals, including Daimler’s purchase of Chrysler.

He stepped down from that position late last year and became co-Chairman of the bank’s global investment banking division.

Goldman Sachs did not give any details about Dibelius’ future plans. (Reporting by Alexander Huebner; Writing by Christoph Steitz)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
