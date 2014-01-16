FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Goldman CFO details "Volcker implementation team"
#Market News
January 16, 2014 / 3:55 PM / 4 years ago

BRIEF-Goldman CFO details "Volcker implementation team"

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW YORK, Jan 16 (Reuters) -

* Goldman Sachs Group Inc has created “Volcker implementation team” now that final rule is out-CFO

* Goldman CFO: “no change in strategy from Goldman Sachs as it relates to commodities”

* Goldman is putting risk management over market share when pricing credit products-CFO

* Goldman “very comfortable” in fixed-income, hopes to benefit as competitors exit businesses-CFO

* Goldman CFO: risk-weighted assets up slightly; not dropping because they are “slow moving, and they’re sticky”

* Goldman’s Volcker team has senior leaders from various control and business functions-CFO

* Goldman CFO says commodities “too important of a business” to clients for bank to change

* Goldman CFO says it appears there is still “excess capacity” across industry in fixed-income staffing

* Goldman CFO says Volcker rule “compliance burden is pretty intense” but market-making activity supported

* Goldman may consider acquisitions in asset management if the right opportunities arise-CFO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
