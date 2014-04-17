FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Goldman CFO declines to give return-on-equity target
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 17, 2014 / 2:35 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Goldman CFO declines to give return-on-equity target

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW YORK, April 17 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc chief financial officer Harvey Schwartz said the following on a Thursday conference call with analysts:

* Goldman Sachs Group Inc’s common equity Tier 1 ratio under Basel 3 would be 11.3 percent-CFO

* Goldman Sachs risk-weighted assets under Basel 3 are approximately $600 billion-CFO

* Goldman has not taken any significant actions in response to supplemental leverage ratio-CFO

* Goldman CFO says supplemental leverage ratio is not final and not implemented until 2018

* Goldman’s divestiture of fund investments due to Volcker rule will free about $9 billion in capital-CFO

* Goldman’s best estimate of supplemental leverage ratio under recent Fed rules would be 4.2 percent-CFO

* After reducing exposure to Volcker-affected funds, Goldman’s SLR would be 4.7 percent pro forma-CFO

* Goldman finds it “difficult” to reconcile its stress test with Federal Reserve’s due to lack of transparency-CFO

* Goldman’s return-on-equity “not what we want to produce for our shareholders” but “pretty good” on relative basis-CFO

* Goldman’s supplemental leverage ratio gap is “not material enough” for executives to focus on now-CFO

* Goldman CFO Harvey Schwartz cites “risk to excess capital” in the banking system

* Goldman still “very focused on expenses”, expects non-compensation expense to drop this year-CFO

* Goldman Sachs has no plans to close Sigma X dark pool in equities at this point-CFO

* Goldman CFO declines to give return-on-equity target, saying rules are still too unclear Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Lauren Tara LaCapra)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.