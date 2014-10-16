FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Goldman's lower compensation ratio reflects cost cuts-CFO
Sections
Featured
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
United Nations General Assembly
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
October 16, 2014 / 4:10 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Goldman's lower compensation ratio reflects cost cuts-CFO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc Chief Financial Officer Harvey Schwartz spoke about its third-quarter results with analysts on a conference call this morning. Here are some highlights:

* Lower compensation ratio reflects “efforts to improve operating efficiency”-CFO

* Goldman has “greater clarity” on full-year compensation levels-CFO

* Goldman now has 25 percent of its staff in Bangalore, Salt Lake City, Singaport and Texas-CFO

* Goldman does not see need to shrinkg repo book or short-term funding facilities further right now-CFO

* Goldman’s lower compensation ratio reflects cost-cutting efforts and higher year-to-date revenues-CFO (Reporting by Lauren Tara LaCapra)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.