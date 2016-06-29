FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
CORRECTED-Goldman Sachs India ECM head PV Krishna leaves firm - IFR
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
Harvey aftermath
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
World business
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
Withdrawals from U.S.-based stock funds ease
Exchange-traded funds
Withdrawals from U.S.-based stock funds ease
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
June 29, 2016 / 6:30 AM / a year ago

CORRECTED-Goldman Sachs India ECM head PV Krishna leaves firm - IFR

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects second paragraph to say Krishna had joined Goldman from Morgan Stanley)

SINGAPORE, June 29 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc's head of India equity capital markets business, PV Krishna, has left the firm, IFR reported on Wednesday, citing a source aware of the development.

Krishna, a Mumbai-based managing director at Goldman, had joined from Morgan Stanley in 2011, IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication, said.

Another source told IFR that Krishna was looking for other opportunities. A spokesman for Goldman declined to comment, IFR said. (Reporting by S. Anuradha; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.