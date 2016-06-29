CORRECTED-Goldman Sachs India ECM head PV Krishna leaves firm - IFR

(Corrects second paragraph to say Krishna had joined Goldman from Morgan Stanley)

SINGAPORE, June 29 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc's head of India equity capital markets business, PV Krishna, has left the firm, IFR reported on Wednesday, citing a source aware of the development.

Krishna, a Mumbai-based managing director at Goldman, had joined from Morgan Stanley in 2011, IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication, said.

Another source told IFR that Krishna was looking for other opportunities. A spokesman for Goldman declined to comment, IFR said. (Reporting by S. Anuradha; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)