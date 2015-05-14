FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Goldman Sachs, Indian developer to invest $250 mln in real estate
Sections
Featured
Trump administration orders purge of Kaspersky products
Cyber Risk
Trump administration orders purge of Kaspersky products
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Business
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Six die in Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Six die in Florida nursing home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
May 14, 2015 / 1:25 PM / 2 years ago

Goldman Sachs, Indian developer to invest $250 mln in real estate

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW DELHI, May 14 (Reuters) - Investment bank Goldman Sachs and Indian developer Nitesh Estates Ltd will together invest $250 million in buying income-producing assets in the country, the companies said in a statement on Thursday.

The investment comes days after India eased tax and other regulations to enable companies to set up and list real estate investment trusts (REITs), giving debt-laden developers a fresh avenue to raise funds and kickstart development.

“We believe the cyclical recovery in India has begun. The new government is focused on boosting potential growth and removing bottlenecks, which will kick start the investment and consumption cycles leading to enhanced GDP growth,” said Sonjoy Chatterjee, chairman of Goldman Sachs India.

The first investment by the joint venture is the purchase of a million square foot shopping centre in the western city of Pune in which Goldman has invested $37 million.

The U.S.-based bank has invested $2 billion in various sectors in India since 2006. (Reporting by Aditi Shah; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.