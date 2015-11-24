FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ex-Goldman employee accused by U.S. regulator of insider trading
#Funds News
November 24, 2015 / 11:26 PM / 2 years ago

Ex-Goldman employee accused by U.S. regulator of insider trading

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Nov 24 (Reuters) - A former Goldman Sachs Group Inc employee was accused by U.S. securities regulators on Tuesday of repeatedly engaging in insider trading based on information about deals involving the bank’s clients.

Yue Han, who worked in Goldman’s compliance department, reaped over $468,000 trading on inside information about four deals, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said in a lawsuit filed in Manhattan federal court.

At the SEC’s request, a federal judge entered an order freezing the assets of Han, who in October left New York for China, where he is a citizen, the regulator said. (Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Chris Reese)

