Goldman Sachs Group Inc will pay a $120
million penalty to resolve civil charges that it attempted to
manipulate a global benchmark for interest rate products known
on Wall Street as "ISDAFIX," U.S. derivatives regulators said
Wednesday.
The case against Goldman Sachs, brought by the Commodity
Futures Trading Commission, was the latest in a series of broad
investigations into manipulation by big banks of a variety of
global benchmark rates.
To date, the CFTC has imposed penalties of over $5.2 billion
stemming from these probes, which include Libor and Euribor,
foreign exchange benchmarks, and the U.S. Dollar International
Swaps and Derivatives Association Fix, or USD ISDAFIX.
A number of banks have also resolved parallel criminal
charges related to the manipulation of various global
benchmarks.
Goldman Sachs, which was also accused by the CFTC of making
false reports on the benchmark rate, will settle the case
without admitting or denying the charges.
"We are pleased to have resolved these matters and have
already taken steps to enhance our policies and procedures,"
bank spokesman Michael DuVally said in a statement.
ISDAFIX rates are used to help value the cash settlement of
options on interest rate swaps and other products. Pension funds
and local governments often rely on products priced off the
benchmark rate to help hedge against future interest rate
changes.
The CFTC said that emails and audio recordings showed
traders at Goldman discussing their plans to try to move the
benchmark rate in directions that benefited their own positions.
They tried to skew the bank's submissions used to help come
up with the "print," or the reference rate that is captured each
day at 11 a.m., the CFTC said.
They also traded various products at the 11 a.m. fixing time
"in a manner deliberately designed" to influence the published
rate, the CFTC added.
The CFTC said traders discussed trades as being based on the
"jacked price" and not the "fair price," and how they had
managed to "game the fix" to benefit their own positions.
The agency also accused the bank of failing to adequately
cooperate earlier in the investigation by initially failing to
produce certain documents.
Goldman Sachs is the third bank to settle an ISDAFIX
benchmark case with the CFTC. The other two were Barclays PLC
in 2015 and Citigroup Inc in 2016.