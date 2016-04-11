FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Goldman Sachs to pay $5bln in U.S. Justice Dept mortgage bond pact
April 11, 2016 / 3:15 PM / a year ago

Goldman Sachs to pay $5bln in U.S. Justice Dept mortgage bond pact

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 11 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc has agreed to pay $5.06 billion to settle claims that it misled mortgage bond investors during the financial crisis, the U.S. Department of Justice said on Monday.

The settlement, which Goldman disclosed in January, stems from Goldman’s conduct in its packaging, securitization, marketing and sale of residential mortgage-backed securities between 2007 and 2009, the Justice Department said.

Investors suffered billions of dollars in losses from the securities bought during the period, the Justice Department said. (Reporting by Suzanne Barlyn; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

