MOVES-Goldman hires Moelis aerospace and defense banker -sources

Nov 19 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc has hired Edward Eppler from Moelis & Co to bolster its investment banking efforts in the aerospace and defense sector, people familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

Upon joining Goldman as a managing director, Eppler will be a part of the industrials investment banking group in New York and work with Dusty Philip, who is co-head of that group, the people said.

Goldman Sachs global sector captain for aerospace and defense, David Leach, was hired away by security advisory firm The Chertoff Group last year.

Representatives for Goldman and Moelis declined to comment.

Eppler joined New York-based Moelis in January 2008 and led the firm’s aerospace and defense business.

Deals Eppler worked on include Dubai Aerospace Enterprise Ltd’s sale of its aviation services company StandardAero to private equity firm Veritas Capital LLC as well as Triumph Group Inc’s acquisition of aircraft parts maker Fairchild Controls Corp from France’s Airbus Group SE.

Prior to joining Moelis, Eppler was head of the Aerospace and Defense Group at Canada’s CIBC World Markets Inc. (Reporting by Mike Stone in New York; Editing by David Gregorio)