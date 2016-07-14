FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-Goldman's head of metals trading McGarraugh to retire -memo
July 14, 2016 / 8:10 PM / a year ago

MOVES-Goldman's head of metals trading McGarraugh to retire -memo

Olivia Oran

1 Min Read

July 14 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc’s global head of metals trading, Charles McGarraugh, is retiring from the firm after 16 years.

McGarraugh will be replaced by Dan Casturo, Goldman said in a memo on Thursday, a copy of which was seen by Reuters. Casturo will also continue in his role as head of EMEA (Europe, Middle east and Africa) commodities trading.

Anthony Kim will also become global head of precious metals trading, reporting to Casturo.

A Goldman spokesman confirmed the contents of the memo.

McGarraugh joined Goldman in 2000 as an analyst, holding a number of roles in the reinsurance group, global credit products and emerging markets. He moved to European mortgage trading in 2009 and assumed his current role in 2014. He was named managing director in 2010 and partner in 2012.

McGarraugh helped to create Goldman’s European mortgage franchise, the memo said. (Reporting by Olivia Oran in New York; Editing by Diane Craft)

