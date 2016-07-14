UPDATE 1-MOVES-Goldman's head of metals trading McGarraugh to retire -memo

(Adds background on commodities landscape)

By Olivia Oran

July 14 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc said on Thursday its global head of metals trading, Charles McGarraugh, was retiring after 16 years with the firm.

McGarraugh will be replaced by Dan Casturo, Goldman said in a memo, a copy of which was reviewed by Reuters. Casturo will remain as head of EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) commodities trading.

Anthony Kim was named global head of precious metals trading, reporting to Casturo.

Goldman spokesman Michael DuVally confirmed the contents of the memo.

McGarraugh joined Goldman in 2000 as an analyst, holding a number of roles in the reinsurance group, global credit products and emerging markets. He moved to European mortgage trading in 2009 and assumed his current role in 2014. He was named managing director in 2010 and partner in 2012.

McGarraugh helped to create Goldman’s European mortgage franchise, the memo said.

The personnel changes come as Wall Street banks have scaled back their commodities businesses over the last several years under increased regulatory scrutiny.

U.S. Federal Reserve Governor Daniel Tarullo hinted in a speech last week that more changes, such as higher capital requirements, could be in store for banks which trade and own physical commodities.

Goldman ranked as the top U.S. bank by commodities revenue in 2015 even as power and gas, oil, metals, coal and agriculture activity for Wall Street banks hit their lowest level in more than 10 years, according data by research firm Coalition. (Reporting by Olivia Oran in New York; Editing by Diane Craft and Richard Chang)