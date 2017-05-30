FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
3 months ago
MOVES-Goldman Sachs names new head of EMEA equities e-trading - memo
May 30, 2017 / 4:29 PM / 3 months ago

MOVES-Goldman Sachs names new head of EMEA equities e-trading - memo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 30 (Reuters) - Wall Street bank Goldman Sachs has promoted Elizabeth Martin as head of EMEA (Europe, the Middle East and Africa) execution and EMEA equities systematic market making, according to a memo on Tuesday.

Martin, who also assumes the role of global chief operating officer for equities electronic execution services, or e-trading, will relocate to London from New York where she was head of systematic market making (SMM) for U.S. Listed Options.

Martin, who replaces Todd Hohman following his retirement, joined the Wall Street bank in 2000 and became partner in 2016.

"In addition to growing our EMEA execution franchise, in her chief operating officer role, Liz will focus on developing global electronic execution products and client services across the trade lifecycle," the memo said.

A spokesman for Goldman Sachs in London confirmed the contents of the memo. (Reporting By Anjuli Davies, Editing by Huw Jones)

