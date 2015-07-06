FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Goldman former investment banking co-head Weinberg to retire - Bloomberg
July 6, 2015

Goldman former investment banking co-head Weinberg to retire - Bloomberg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 6 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc’s former co-head of investment banking, John Weinberg, will retire after 32 years at the Wall Street bank, Bloomberg reported.

Weinberg, one of three vice chairmen at the bank, will become a senior director, Bloomberg reported, citing a memo from Chief Executive Lloyd Blankfein and President Gary Cohn to employees on Monday. (bloom.bg/1JK9rg3)

Goldman Sachs replaced Weinberg with John Waldron as co-head of its investment banking business in December.

Weinberg was the co-head of Goldman Sachs’ investment banking division for more than 12 years, Bloomberg said.

His father, John Weinberg, and grandfather, Sidney Weinberg, headed the bank when it was a private partnership. (Reporting by Krishna Chaithanya in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)

