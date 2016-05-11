NY regulator requests shell company info from Goldman Sachs, 3 banks-source

(Reuters) - New York State’s financial regulator has asked Goldman Sachs and three foreign banks for shell company information, a person familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

The New York Department of Financial Services (NYDFS) also requested shell company information from BNP Paribas SA , Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and Standard Chartered Plc, the person said.

Goldman is the only U.S. bank contacted by NYDFS about the request, the person said.

A Goldman Sachs spokesperson declined to comment. Spokespeople for the three foreign banks could not be immediately reached for comment.

The move by NYDFS comes weeks after the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) worked with media outlets including The Guardian and BBC to report on 11.5 million leaked documents from Panama law firm Mossack Fonseca.

The documents, which have come to be known as the Panama Papers, contained information on about 214,000 offshore companies and showed how individuals and corporations were able to hide assets and avoid taxes. The ICIJ made its database of documents publicly available on Monday.