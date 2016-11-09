BRIEF-Virgin America reports Oct load factor 84.4 pct, up 2.1 points
* Oct load factor was 84.4 percent, an increase of 2.1 points from October 2015
Nov 9 Goldman Sachs Group Inc elevated 84 employees on Wednesday to its prestigious partner class.
The new group has six more people than the prior class, which was announced in 2014. The latest induction will bring the total number of partners to around 484, or 1.4 percent of Goldman's workforce.
(Reporting by Olivia Oran in New York; Editing by Chris Reese)
* Oct load factor was 84.4 percent, an increase of 2.1 points from October 2015
* But Mexican-exposed, renewable energy stocks under pressure
* CSX COO updates expectations for fourth quarter performance