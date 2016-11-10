* Latest induction brings total number of partners to 484
By Olivia Oran
Nov 10 Goldman Sachs Group Inc elevated
84 employees on Wednesday to its prestigious partner class.
The new group has six more people than the prior class,
which was announced in 2014. The latest induction will bring the
total number of partners to around 484, or 1.4 percent of
Goldman's work force.
Nearly a quarter of the class is female, the highest
percentage promoted from managing director to partner in the
firm's history.
Goldman, which announces new partners every two years, has
cut the number by almost a quarter since 2010, when it appointed
110 to the coveted ranks. The pullback comes as the bank looks
to cut costs broadly as increased regulation after the financial
crisis has made traditional profit areas, like bond trading,
less lucrative.
Goldman embarked on a cost-cutting plan in the first half of
the year intended to save $700 million a year.
Employee pay is Goldman's biggest expense and the title of
partner comes with more responsibility and higher pay.
While Goldman went public in 1999, the partnership hearkens
back to the bank's time as a private company in which partners
pooled their own money to support trading and investment banking
and split the resulting profits or losses.
Partner selection involves a rigorous process known as
"cross-ruffing" - a reference to a move from the card game
bridge - in which candidates are evaluated by Goldman employees
who are not in their own divisions.
The new partners received a call from Goldman Chief
Executive Officer Lloyd Blankfein or Chief Operating Officer
Gary Cohn on Wednesday morning.
Goldman Sachs' Asia-Pacific business, which posted a 61
percent rise in pre-tax earnings in the third quarter from a
sharp drop in the preceding three months, added 12 bankers in
the partner class, a 50 percent jump from 2014.
The Asia-Pacific promotions, based in Hong Kong, China,
Singapore and Australia, accounted for 14 percent of this year's
global partner class, the highest share in recent years.
Goldman, which reported a 58 percent jump in third-quarter
profit last month as bond trading rebounded, saw its September
quarter pre-tax earnings in Asia rise to $543 million from $337
million, according to a regulatory filing last week.
The share of Asia in the Wall Street bank's overall pre-tax
earnings grew to 19 percent in the July-September period from 16
percent a year ago and 10 percent in the first six months of
this year.
(Reporting by Olivia Oran in New York; Additional reporting by
Sumeet Chatterjee in Hong Kong; Editing by Dan Grebler and
Stephen Coates)