FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Goldman Sachs profit falls on weak bond trading, legal expenses
Sections
Featured
Caribbean faces hard road to recovery
Caribbean islands
Caribbean faces hard road to recovery
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Hurricane Costs
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financial Services and Real Estate
July 16, 2015 / 11:46 AM / 2 years ago

Goldman Sachs profit falls on weak bond trading, legal expenses

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 16 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc’s quarterly profit more than halved, hurt by weaker trading revenue and litigation expenses.

The Wall Street bank said on Thursday its net income applicable to common shareholders fell to $916 million, or $1.98 per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from $1.95 billion, or $4.10 per share, a year earlier.

During the quarter, Goldman recorded $1.45 billion in net provisions for mortgage-related litigation and regulatory matters. The provisions reduced earnings by $2.77 per share.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of $3.89 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. It was not immediately clear if the reported figures were comparable.

Goldman’s net revenue from fixed-income, currency and commodity trading, known as FICC, fell 28 percent to $1.60 billion. (Reporting by Sweta Singh and Richa Naidu in Bengaluru and Olivia Oran in New York; Editing by Ted Kerr)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.