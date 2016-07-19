Goldman Sachs quarterly profit jumps 78 pct

July 19 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc reported a 78 percent jump in quarterly profit as the Wall Street bank earned more from bond trading and its expenses fell.

Net income applicable to Goldman's common shareholders rose to $1.63 billion, or $3.72 per share, in the second quarter ended June 30 from $916 million, or $1.98 per share, a year earlier, when Goldman set aside $1.45 billion for regulatory and mortgage-related legal settlements.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of $3.00 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. It was not immediately clear if the reported figures were comparable.

Total operating expenses fell 25.5 percent to $5.47 billion.

Revenue from trading fixed income, commodities and currency rose 20 percent to $1.93 billion. (Reporting by Sweta Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)