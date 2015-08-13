FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 13, 2015 / 5:45 PM / 2 years ago

Goldman to pay $272 mln to settle mortgage lawsuit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc will pay $272 million to settle a lawsuit that claimed the Wall Street bank defrauded investors about the safety of about $6 billion of residential mortgage-backed securities they bought in 2007 and 2008.

The settlement with investors led by the NECA-IBEW Health & Welfare Fund, an electrical workers’ pension fund in Decatur, Illinois was disclosed in Thursday filings with the U.S. District Court in Manhattan. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)

