Goldman Sach's co-head of Europe Michael Sherwood retires - memo

LONDON, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Michael Sherwood, co-head of Europe at Goldman Sachs is retiring from the Wall Street firm, according to a memo sent on Monday.

Sherwood, who spent 30 years at the investment bank and was often mooted as a potential successor to CEO Lloyd Blankfein, will retire from his post at the end of the year, though will continue to have a role at the firm as a senior director.

Richard Gnodde, currently Sherwood's Co-CEO, will become sole head of Goldman Sachs International, the European arm of the Wall Street bank. (Reporting By Anjuli Davies; Editing by Rachel Armstrong)