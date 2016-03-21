FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Goldman Sachs plans to close Geneva office -spokesman
March 21, 2016 / 3:36 PM / a year ago

Goldman Sachs plans to close Geneva office -spokesman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, March 21 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs is looking to close its Geneva private banking branch, a spokesman for the U.S. bank said on Monday.

The spokesman confirmed the proposed closure first reported by Swiss finance website finews.ch and said that the bank remains committed to keeping a Swiss presence through its Zurich office.

A consultation period on the closure of the Geneva office, which has 18 employees, is expected to be completed towards the end of the third quarter. (Reporting by Joshua Franklin; Editing by David Goodman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
